    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 12 of 14]

    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Dayton Long, a maintainer with the 151st Aircraft Maintenance Group, closes an aircraft door during familiarization training in a KC-46 Pegasus April 10, 2024, at Pease Air National Gaurd Base, New Hampshire. This two-day familiarization was the first time many of the Guardsmen from the 151st were on board a KC-46 and able to compare and contrast their expertise with the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8333137
    VIRIN: 240410-Z-TW741-1019
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    joint
    Air National Guard
    Multicapable Airman

