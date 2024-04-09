Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 10 of 14]

    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech Sgt. Jared Bailey, a crew chief with the 151st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Matthew Long, a crew chief with the 157th Maintenance Group, review newer components of the KC-46 Pegasus during a refuel April 10, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The teams worked together for two days comparing the systems and maintenance operations for both the legacy KC-135 Stratotanker and the next generation KC-46 Pegasus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8333133
    VIRIN: 240410-Z-TW741-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

