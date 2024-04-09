Airman Kelton Lawson, a maintainer with the 151st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, observes the installation of an evacuation slide in a KC-46 Pegasus April 10, 2024, on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen conducted familiarization training on the KC-46 for two days and learned the ins and outs of the newer airframe from both Guard and active-duty Airmen at Pease. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 16:48 Photo ID: 8333134 VIRIN: 240410-Z-TW741-1022 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 9.26 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.