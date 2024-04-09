Master Sgt. Andrew Norton, NCO in charge of the Air Transportation Function with the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, secures a pallet from the KC-46 during a two-day familiarization training April 10, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen from both the 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 151st ARW gained general familiarization across multiple airframes to ensure readiness and enhance their ability to conduct a wider range of military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 16:48 Photo ID: 8333129 VIRIN: 240410-Z-TW741-1008 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 5.81 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.