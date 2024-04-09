Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 9 of 14]

    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Andrew Norton, NCO in charge of the Air Transportation Function with the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, secures a pallet from the KC-46 during a two-day familiarization training April 10, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen from both the 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 151st ARW gained general familiarization across multiple airframes to ensure readiness and enhance their ability to conduct a wider range of military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 16:48
