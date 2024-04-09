Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training

Tech. Sgt. Edward Walker, a maintainer with the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, installs an evacuation slide in a KC-46 Pegasus April 10, 2024, on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Airmen from the 157th Maintenance Group and the 64th ARS conducted familiarization training with members of the Utah Air National Guard's 151st Air Refueling Wing in preparation for the upcoming deployment cycle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

