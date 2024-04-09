Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 1 of 14]

    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Edward Walker, a maintainer with the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, guides a forklift towards the KC-46 Pegasus April 10, 2024, on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Airmen from the 157th Maintenance Group and the 64th ARS conducted familiarization training with members of the Utah Air National Guard's 151st Air Refueling Wing in preparation for the upcoming deployment cycle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8333110
    VIRIN: 240410-Z-TW741-1002
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training
    Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Utah Air National Guard
    National Guard
    151st Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT