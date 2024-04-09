Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training

Staff Sgt. Kyle Parmley, a crew chief with the 157th Maintenance Group, and Tech. Sgt. Daren Crowton, a crew chief with the 151st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, review radios before marshaling a KC-46 Pegasus April 9, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The teams worked together for two days comparing the systems and maintenance operations for both the legacy KC-135 Stratotanker and the next generation KC-46 Pegasus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

