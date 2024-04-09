Staff Sgt. Kyle Parmley, a crew chief with the 157th Maintenance Group, and Tech. Sgt. Daren Crowton, a crew chief with the 151st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, review radios before marshaling a KC-46 Pegasus April 9, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The teams worked together for two days comparing the systems and maintenance operations for both the legacy KC-135 Stratotanker and the next generation KC-46 Pegasus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8333147
|VIRIN:
|240409-Z-TW741-1005
|Resolution:
|4024x4024
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT