Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training

Master Sgt. Jordan Kinzie, a crew chief with the 151st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reviews the inspectable items on the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a two-day familiarization training April 10, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen from both the 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 151st ARW gained general familiarization across multiple airframes to ensure readiness and enhance their ability to conduct a wider range of military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

