Senior Airman Dayton Long, a maintainer with the 151st Aircraft Maintenance Group, closes an aircraft door during familiarization training in a KC-46 Pegasus April 10, 2024, at Pease Air National Gaurd Base, New Hampshire. This two-day familiarization was the first time many of the Guardsmen from the 151st were on board a KC-46 and able to compare and contrast their expertise with the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8333124
|VIRIN:
|240410-Z-TW741-1018
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|13.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah and New Hampshire Airmen Conduct Familiarization Training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
