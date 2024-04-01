Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

Two attendees of Sakura Spring Festival pose for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The festival is open to the local communities as an opportunity to visit Yokota Air Base and view the cherry blossoms in bloom. The festival consisted of live performances, games, food and vendors; offering a chance for Japanese citizens to experience American culture on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

