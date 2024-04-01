Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

Hiroshi Kitadani, a musician known for the intro theme to the anime One Piece, performs during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The festival also coincided with the monthly farmer’s market and brought local businesses on base to sell fresh produce, crafts and goods to members of the Yokota and Japanese community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

