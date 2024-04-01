Mayors from the Yokota Air Base surrounding cities and commanders from the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force pose for a photo during Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Yokota community, surrounding areas, and local government officials were able to participate and enjoy the festival which is aimed at strengthening the friendship between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 22:08 Photo ID: 8326275 VIRIN: 240406-F-HD796-1227 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.23 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.