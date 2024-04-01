Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leah Fox, 374th Maintenance Group data manager, poses for a photo while in a Sailor Moon cosplay during Sakura Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The festival is a long-standing tradition and fosters a strong bond between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
