Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Operations Support Wing commander, pose for a photo during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Sakura Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

