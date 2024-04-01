Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart [Image 3 of 11]

    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Operations Support Wing commander, pose for a photo during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Sakura Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 22:08
    Photo ID: 8326273
    VIRIN: 240406-F-HD796-1202
    Resolution: 5915x3936
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart
    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart
    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart
    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart
    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart
    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart
    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart
    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart
    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart
    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart
    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community
    Partnership
    Spring
    Sakura
    Cherry Blossom
    Sakura Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT