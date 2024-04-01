From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Operations Support Wing commander, pose for a photo during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Sakura Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 22:08
|Photo ID:
|8326273
|VIRIN:
|240406-F-HD796-1202
|Resolution:
|5915x3936
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT