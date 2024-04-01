Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

A stilt-walking performer greets event goers at the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The local and on-base community members were able to view blooming cherry blossoms all while trying foods from numerous cultures, witnessing street performances and live music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

