Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

Cherry blossoms bloom over the annual Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The sakura, or cherry blossom, is native to Japan and is symbolic to life, death and beauty. The sakura trees start to blossom during the start of spring, either in late March or early April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

