    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart [Image 6 of 11]

    Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samahel Larriuz-Martinez, 374th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, helps an attendee of Sakura Spring Festival with a high striker game at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The festival was open to the local communities as an opportunity to visit Yokota Air Base and view the cherry blossoms in bloom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 22:08
    Photo ID: 8326276
    VIRIN: 240406-F-HD796-1296
    Resolution: 5018x3339
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community
    Partnership
    Spring
    Sakura
    Cherry Blossom
    Sakura Festival

