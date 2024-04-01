Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samahel Larriuz-Martinez, 374th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, helps an attendee of Sakura Spring Festival with a high striker game at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The festival was open to the local communities as an opportunity to visit Yokota Air Base and view the cherry blossoms in bloom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

