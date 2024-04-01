Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

Members of the Japanese and Yokota Air Base community play the koto, or Japanese harp, during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The festival was a celebration of Japanese and American cultures through food vendors, live music and dance performances, as well as a farmers’ market. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

