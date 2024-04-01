Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George meets with U.S. Soldiers after a walkthrough of the barracks in order to provide continued support for quality of life efforts across the Army at Joint Base-Lewis McChord, Washington, April 5, 2024. This examination is part of a broader effort to ensure the well-being and comfort of troops and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 00:07 Photo ID: 8324483 VIRIN: 240405-A-MH953-2798 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 10.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.