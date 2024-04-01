CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George meets with U.S. Soldiers and Congressional Delegation (CODEL) members after a walkthrough of the barracks in order to provide continued support for quality of life efforts across the Army at Joint Base-Lewis McChord, Washington, April 5, 2024. This examination is part of a broader effort to ensure the well-being and comfort of troops and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 00:07
|Photo ID:
|8324482
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-MH953-3892
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
