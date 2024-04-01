Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 2 of 11]

    CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn 

    I Corps

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George talks with U.S. Soldiers at a luncheon to build camaraderie and to discuss continuous transformation, quality of life, and leadership at Joint Base-Lewis McChord, Washington, April 5, 2024. The visit aimed to boost morale and gather firsthand insight into the opportunities and challenges faced by troops, ensuring their needs and concerns are addressed at the highest levels of Army leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 00:07
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Quality of Life
    I Corps
    SMA
    H2F
    Continuous Transformation

