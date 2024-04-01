Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer test out fitness equipment during a tour of the holistic health and fitness (H2F) center at Jensen Gym on Joint Base-Lewis McChord, Washington, April 5, 2024. The visit included meetings with key leaders, touring on-post housing facilities and visiting with Soldiers from different units across America’s First Corps and the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 00:07
|Photo ID:
|8324485
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-MH953-2877
|Resolution:
|3414x5121
|Size:
|10.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
