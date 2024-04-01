CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George tests a virtual reality headset that can be utilized for future training at Joint Base-Lewis McChord, Washington, April 5, 2024. In close partnership with industry, the U.S. Army continues to innovate and invest in emerging technologies while testing and developing pathways in new areas, such as artificial intelligence and contested domains such as space, cyber, and logistics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

