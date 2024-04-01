CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer talks with U.S. Soldiers at a luncheon to build camaraderie and to discuss continuous transformation, quality of life, and leadership at Joint Base-Lewis McChord, Washington, April 5, 2024. The visit aimed to boost morale and gather firsthand insight into the opportunities and challenges faced by troops, ensuring their needs and concerns are addressed at the highest levels of Army leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

