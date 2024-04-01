CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George tours the holistic health and fitness (H2F) center at Jensen Gym on Joint Base-Lewis McChord, Washington, April 5, 2024. CSA George, along with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, met with key leaders, toured on-post housing facilities and visited with Soldiers from different units across America’s First Corps and the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

