Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer shakes the hand of a Congressional Delegation (CODEL) member during a walkthrough of the barracks to highlight key initiatives for modernization of living facilities at Joint Base-Lewis McChord, Washington, April 5, 2024. This examination is part of a broader effort to ensure the well-being and comfort of troops and their families. This engagement underscores the vital link between military objectives and legislative backing. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 00:07
|Photo ID:
|8324479
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-MH953-7494
|Resolution:
|4935x3290
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT