    CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 3 of 11]

    CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn 

    I Corps

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer meets with U.S. Soldiers after a walkthrough of the barracks in order to provide continued support for quality of life efforts across the Army at Joint Base-Lewis McChord, Washington, April 5, 2024. This examination is part of a broader effort to ensure the well-being and comfort of troops and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 00:07
    Photo ID: 8324478
    VIRIN: 240405-A-MH953-6626
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Quality of Life
    I Corps
    SMA
    H2F
    Continuous Transformation

