CSA Gen. Randy A. George and SMA Michael Weimer visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord

U.S. Senator John Boozman tests a virtual reality headset that can be utilized for U.S. Army training at Joint Base-Lewis McChord, Washington, April 5, 2024. In close partnership with industry, the U.S. Army continues to innovate and invest in emerging technologies while testing and developing pathways in new areas, such as artificial intelligence and contested domains such as space, cyber, and logistics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

