Teams of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing work to identify hostile ordnance in a simulated ordnance sweep during an expeditionary skills training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 21, 2024. Students were trained in a wide breadth of readiness skills and scenarios such as explosive ordnance hazards to better prepare for contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen
