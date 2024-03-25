Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen

Teams of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing work to identify hostile ordnance in a simulated ordnance sweep during an expeditionary skills training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 21, 2024. Students were trained in a wide breadth of readiness skills and scenarios such as explosive ordnance hazards to better prepare for contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

