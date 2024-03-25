Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen

    Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Pattirose Samuels, 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineer, left, instructs Airman 1st Class Gian-carlo Wishart, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment specialist, right, on tactical combat casualty care techniques during an expeditionary skills training course at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 20, 2024. The Expeditionary Skills Course was designed to help Airmen in their Prepare or Certify phase of the Air Force force generation model complete their readiness training requirements prior to deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024
    Photo ID: 8308265
    VIRIN: 240320-F-VV695-1582
    Resolution: 5440x3886
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen

    Shaw AFB
    20th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Mission Ready Airmen

