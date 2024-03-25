Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Pattirose Samuels, 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineer, left, instructs Airman 1st Class Gian-carlo Wishart, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment specialist, right, on tactical combat casualty care techniques during an expeditionary skills training course at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 20, 2024. The Expeditionary Skills Course was designed to help Airmen in their Prepare or Certify phase of the Air Force force generation model complete their readiness training requirements prior to deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US