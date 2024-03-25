U.S. Airmen practice tactical combat movements during an expeditionary skills training course at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 19, 2024. The Expeditionary Skills Course aims to expand the readiness of 20th Fighter Wing personnel by immersing students in a realistic, hands-on training environment while providing the necessary tools and certifications to become deployable, Mission Ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 15:16 Photo ID: 8308261 VIRIN: 240319-F-VV695-1018 Resolution: 5170x3693 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.