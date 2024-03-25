Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Garrison, right, 20th Security Forces Squadron weapons and tactics chief and training cadre, leads a ruck during the comprehensive Airman fitness portion of the Expeditionary Skills Course at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 21, 2024. The ESC was designed to expand the readiness of 20th Fighter Wing Airmen by immersing students in a realistic, hands-on training environment while meeting Air Force force generation pre-deployment training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

