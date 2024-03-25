A U.S. Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing loads simulated rounds into a magazine during an expeditionary skills training course at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 20, 2024. Students executed field training on small arms employment, integrated defense concepts, tactical combat casualty care and explosive ordnance hazards, streamlining readiness training to prepare Airmen for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 15:16 Photo ID: 8308264 VIRIN: 240320-F-VV695-1271 Resolution: 4736x3383 Size: 4.52 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.