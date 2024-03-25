Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen

Photo By Senior Airman Steven Cardo | Teams of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing work to identify hostile...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Steven Cardo | Teams of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing work to identify hostile ordnance in a simulated ordnance sweep during an expeditionary skills training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 21, 2024. Students were trained in a wide breadth of readiness skills and scenarios such as explosive ordnance hazards to better prepare for contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — Team Shaw conducted the first iteration of the Expeditionary Skills Course March 19-21, to help 20th Fighter Wing Airmen in their deployment preparation windows meet necessary readiness requirements.



The ESC aims to expand 20th FW readiness by immersing students in a realistic, hands-on training environment while providing the necessary tools and certifications to become deployable, Mission Ready Airmen.



“The transition from ‘Multi-Capable Airmen’ to ‘Mission Ready Airmen’ led to the creation of the Expeditionary Skills Course,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Garrison, 20th Security Forces Squadron weapons and tactics chief and training cadre. “The course is designed to provide 20th Fighter Wing Airmen in the Prepare or Certify phases of the [Air Force force generation deployment model] with realistic instruction on training tasks outlined in the Ready Training Area requirements. The concept is for the course to be as close to all-inclusive, when it comes to fulfilling as many RTA tasks, as possible. This course not only allows Airmen to learn and apply skills taught, but it streamlines readiness training to prepare Airmen for contingency operations.”



The three-day course consisted of classroom instruction and field training on concepts such as active threat response, small arms employment and tactical combat casualty care. Additionally, students engaged in rigorous and stressful training scenarios designed to test their physical and mental tenacity.



“It’s been informative and so much fun,” said Senior Airman Phillip Ward, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering technician. “We’ve been learning TCCC, firing rifles, going over combat positions and listening to some briefs; overall a good mix of classroom and field learning. Since everyone to some degree can find themselves downrange [in a deployed location,] learning what to do and how to act in that environment is very helpful.”



The 20th FW training cadre aim to extend the ESC into a five-day course designed to include additional classes and more time to exercise skills and techniques, maximizing RTA tasks students can complete and increasing Airman proficiency. The ESC emphasizes realistic training to achieve real-world mission readiness, ensuring the 20th FW is capable of delivering world-class airpower whenever and wherever the mission dictates.