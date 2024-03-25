Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen [Image 3 of 8]

    Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Colton Jeffries, right, 20th Security Forces Squadron weapons and tactics non-commissioned officer in charge and training cadre, conducts an expeditionary skills training course at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 19, 2024. 20th Fighter Wing Airmen participated in the three-day course to meet pre-deployment training requirements and exercise Mission Ready Airman concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    This work, Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    20th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Mission Ready Airmen

