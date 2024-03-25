U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Colton Jeffries, right, 20th Security Forces Squadron weapons and tactics non-commissioned officer in charge and training cadre, conducts an expeditionary skills training course at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 19, 2024. 20th Fighter Wing Airmen participated in the three-day course to meet pre-deployment training requirements and exercise Mission Ready Airman concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8308263
|VIRIN:
|240319-F-VV695-1149
|Resolution:
|5161x3441
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen
