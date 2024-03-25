U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Colton Jeffries, right, 20th Security Forces Squadron weapons and tactics non-commissioned officer in charge and training cadre, conducts an expeditionary skills training course at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 19, 2024. 20th Fighter Wing Airmen participated in the three-day course to meet pre-deployment training requirements and exercise Mission Ready Airman concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 15:16 Photo ID: 8308263 VIRIN: 240319-F-VV695-1149 Resolution: 5161x3441 Size: 2.76 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.