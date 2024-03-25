Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Manton Taylor, 20th Communications Squadron cyber security technician, demonstrates fighting positions during an expeditionary skills training course at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 19, 2024. Students participated in rigorous and stressful training scenarios designed to test their physical and mental tenacity, testing their ability to communicate and perform under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

