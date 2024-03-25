U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing perform casualty carry techniques during an expeditionary skills training course at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 20, 2024. The course challenged students to learn and apply skills in rigorous training scenarios to proficiently train Airmen to perform under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 15:16 Photo ID: 8308266 VIRIN: 240320-F-VV695-1636 Resolution: 5352x3561 Size: 2.44 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw builds Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.