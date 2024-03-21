Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs!

Charlie Viet Nguyen, 20th Operations Support Squadron range control officer, observes the 77th Fighter Squadron’s Range Day demonstration at the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, Feb. 14, 2024. Throughout the event, F-16 pilots assigned to the 77th FS demonstrated aerial maneuvers, bombing runs and strafing passes that ensure the readiness and lethality of the force for spectators to gain a thorough understanding of the Shaw Air Force Base mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

