A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron “Gamblers,” demonstrates strafing maneuvers at the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, during a Range Day event, Feb. 14, 2024. During the strafing runs, pilots fired the M-61A1, Vulcan cannon. This critical component of the F-16 weapons system fired 20mm rounds at a rate of 6,000 per minute to showcase the air power generated from each squadron’s contributions to the flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 13:40 Photo ID: 8301527 VIRIN: 240214-F-CW240-1861 Resolution: 3104x2217 Size: 897.03 KB Location: POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs! [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.