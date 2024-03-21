A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron (FS) “Gamblers,” flies above the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, during a Range Day event, Feb. 14, 2024. Throughout the event, F-16 pilots assigned to the 77th FS demonstrated aerial maneuvers, bombing runs and strafing passes that ensure the readiness and lethality of the force for spectators to gain a thorough understanding of the Shaw Air Force Base mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 13:40
|Photo ID:
|8301539
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-CW240-1398
|Resolution:
|3593x2393
|Size:
|954.03 KB
|Location:
|POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs! [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
