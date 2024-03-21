Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs!

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric “HAARD” Rogers, 77th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot, briefs spectators on where to watch during the 77th FS’s Range Day event at the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, Feb. 14, 2024. Range Day was opened to service members and their families as part of the 20th Fighter Wing and the 20th Operations Support Squadron’s immersion program, which allows Airmen across the wing to experience the operational capabilities of the F-16C Fighting Falcons at Shaw Air Force Base and learn how their career fields support the flying mission to develop a sense of pride and unity across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

