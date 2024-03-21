U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Hooten, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) weapons load team chief and Senior Airman Christopher Green, 77th FGS weapons load crew member, pose for a photo with a BDU-33 munition during the 77th Fighter Squadron’s Range Day event at the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, Feb. 14, 2024. Throughout the demonstration, pilots dropped two types of inert (non-explosive) bombs; the BDU-33 and BDU-50, which Hooten and Green showcased to spectators, providing non-flying operations service members a better understanding of how their contributions support Shaw Air Force Base’s operations mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 13:40 Photo ID: 8301533 VIRIN: 240214-F-CW240-1635 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 2.12 MB Location: POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs! [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.