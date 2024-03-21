A cloud of smoke rises after a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron “Gamblers,” performs a bombing run at the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, during a range day event, Feb. 14, 2024. Throughout the demonstration, pilots dropped two types of inert (non-explosive) bombs; the BDU-33 and BDU-50, which were on display at the event to provide non-flying operations service members a better understanding of how their contributions support Shaw Air Force Base’s operations mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 13:40
|Photo ID:
|8301532
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-CW240-1168
|Resolution:
|3036x2169
|Size:
|1022.52 KB
|Location:
|POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs! [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
