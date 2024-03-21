Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs! [Image 3 of 10]

    Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs!

    POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A cloud of smoke rises after a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron “Gamblers,” performs a bombing run at the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, during a range day event, Feb. 14, 2024. Throughout the demonstration, pilots dropped two types of inert (non-explosive) bombs; the BDU-33 and BDU-50, which were on display at the event to provide non-flying operations service members a better understanding of how their contributions support Shaw Air Force Base’s operations mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 13:40
    Location: POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, US
    Shaw AFB
    20 FW
    Range Day

