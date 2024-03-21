A cloud of smoke rises after a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron “Gamblers,” performs a bombing run at the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, during a range day event, Feb. 14, 2024. Throughout the demonstration, pilots dropped two types of inert (non-explosive) bombs; the BDU-33 and BDU-50, which were on display at the event to provide non-flying operations service members a better understanding of how their contributions support Shaw Air Force Base’s operations mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 Photo ID: 8301532 Location: POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, US This work, Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs! [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger