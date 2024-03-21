A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron “Gamblers,” demonstrates strafing runs during a Range Day event at the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, Feb. 14, 2024. During the strafing runs, pilots fired the M-61A1, Vulcan cannon. This critical component of the F-16 weapons system fired 20mm rounds at a rate of 6,000 per minute to showcase the air power generated from each squadron’s contributions to the flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 13:40
|Photo ID:
|8301538
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-CW240-1594
|Resolution:
|2940x2100
|Size:
|384.11 KB
|Location:
|POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs! [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
