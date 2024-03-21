Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs!

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron “Gamblers,” demonstrates aerial maneuvers during Range Day at the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, Feb. 14, 2024. Throughout the event, F-16 pilots assigned to the 77th FS demonstrated aerial maneuvers, bombing runs and strafing passes that ensure the readiness and lethality of the force for spectators to gain a thorough understanding of the Shaw Air Force Base mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 Location: POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, US