    Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs! [Image 6 of 10]

    Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs!

    POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Evan Jacobsen, 51st Intelligence Squadron targeting analyst, observes the 77th Fighter Squadron’s Range Day demonstration at the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, South Carolina, Feb. 14, 2024. Range Day was opened to service members and their families as part of the 20th Fighter Wing and the 20th Operations Support Squadron’s immersion program, which allows Airmen across the wing to experience the operational capabilities of the F-16C Fighting Falcons at Shaw Air Force Base and learn how their career fields support facilitating airpower to develop a sense of pride and unity across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8301535
    VIRIN: 240214-F-CW240-2479
    Resolution: 3899x2785
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: POINSETT ELECTRONIC COMBAT RANGE, SC, US
    This work, Down on the Range…. Where the 77th Bombs! [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    20 FW
    Range Day

