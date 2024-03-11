U.S. Navy Lt. Connor O’Donnell, Blue Angels #7 pilot and narrator, right, and Officer Sean Kelly, city of Vacaville police and school resource officer at Will C. Wood High School, pose for a photo after an incentive fight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. Kelly was selected as a Hometown Hero for the incentive flight as gratitude for his years of service to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 16:58 Photo ID: 8288866 VIRIN: 240312-F-YT028-1531 Resolution: 7826x5218 Size: 1.55 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.