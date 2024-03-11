Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels [Image 5 of 13]

    Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy Blue Angels helmet sits on a table during a Hometown Heroes preflight briefing at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. A Hometown Hero is described as someone who helps to shape attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 16:58
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Travis AFB
    Hometown Heroes
    incentive flight
    Community
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels

