Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels

U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Tamara Perez, right, Blue Angels crew chief, briefs Hometown Heroes prior to a flight on U.S. Navy Blue Angel #7 F/A-18F Super Hornet at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. A Hometown Hero is described as someone who helps to shape attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

